Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

If you can't make it out to Chicago's Grant Park for Lollapalooza this year, there's still a way to watch the four-day music festival.

YouTube will be streaming Lollapalooza 2019, the company said Wednesday.

Beyond streams of the sets, there'll also be content like "backstage moments and exclusive artist moments" via YouTube Originals, which'll be worked into the livestream. YouTube Music will also offer Lollapalooza-themed playlists.

YouTube livestreamed Coachella in April.

Lollapalooza kicks of Thursday and will feature acts like Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and the Strokes.