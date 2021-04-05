Loki isn't hitting Disney Plus until June 11, but the Marvel show starring Tom Hiddleston as Thor's morally questionable brother got a fresh trailer on Monday. It comes as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in full flight and two days after we got a new glimpse at upcoming movie Black Widow, reminding us that the Marvel Cinematic Universe hype train is at full speed again.

The trailer suggests Loki got picked up by the bureaucratic Time Variance Authority shortly after teleporting away with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. It turns out doing so "broke reality" in some way, and the God of Mischief has to help fix it. However, the TVA is well aware of Loki's fondness for betrayal.

We also get a name to differentiate this show's Loki from the original timeline version that was killed in Avengers: Infinity War: the Loki Variant, which sounds like the title given to versions of people from alternate realities.

Along with Hiddleston, the show stars Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku, with Richard E. Grant to make a guest appearance. We previously got a look at the show last December, during Disney's investor event.