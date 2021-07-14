Loki season 2 confirmed on Disney Plus

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

Loki will return for a second season. That's it, that's the news -- I'm not going to say anything more so as not to spoil the first season finale.

The final episode is streaming now on Disney Plus. To delve into the details and revel in the ramifications, check out our recap of the climactic excitement from season 1 episode 6: For All Time, Always.

Throughout season 1, variant versions of the God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) went after the authoritarian Time Variance Authority, leading to a final post-credits scene that could change the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The second season is confirmed on screen during the closing credits, but there's no word on a release date or any other information.

Loki is the first MCU streaming series to officially confirm a season 2. WandaVision was intended as a limited miniseries, while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has yet to confirm if there'll be more or whether the story will be continued in a big screen adventure starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.

Marvel's latest film Black Widow is also out now and available on Disney Plus. It's a slick spy thriller and a box office hit. Combined with Emmy nominations for WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems the world hasn't grown bored of Marvel in the past year.