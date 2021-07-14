Loki season 2 confirmed, Disney Plus promises more glorious purpose

Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

Loki will return for a second season. That's it, that's the news -- I'm not going to say anything more so as not to spoil the first-season finale, streaming now on Disney Plus.

As Loki and Sylvie seek out the power behind the TVA, the show builds to a post-credit scene that could change the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely. Check out our recap of the climactic excitement from season 1 episode 6: For All Time, Always to delve into the details and revel in the ramifications.

Throughout season 1, variant versions of the God of Mischief Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) went after the authoritarian Time Variance Authority. The second season was confirmed on screen during the closing credits, but there's no word on a release date or any other information.

Loki is the first MCU streaming series to officially confirm a season 2. WandaVision was intended as a limited miniseries, while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has yet to confirm if there'll be more or whether the story will be continued in a big-screen adventure starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America.

Marvel's latest film Black Widow is also out now and available on Disney Plus. It's a slick spy thriller and a box office hit. Combined with Emmy nominations for WandaVision and for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it seems the world hasn't grown bored by Marvel in the past year.