Loki release dates: When does episode 4 of the Marvel series hit Disney Plus?

Disney Plus

It's been more than two months since the last Marvel series on Disney Plus, but the wait for the next one is over. Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as everyone's favorite god of mischief, premiered on June 9, and a new episode arrives every Wednesday.

That weekly release date is mischievously two days earlier than previously expected, claiming the Wednesday spot instead of Friday, like the other Marvel Disney Plus series. Look forward to six episodes in Loki's first season, with expected runtimes of 40 to 50 minutes. A second season is already in development.

Find details on how to watch down below.

Loki series episode release date and times

Here's Loki's release schedule with the release times.

Episode 1: Available now.

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available now.

Episode 4: Available June 30 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 30 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available July 7 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available July 7 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available July 14 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4: The full list of release dates

What's Loki about?

The series addresses a timey-wimey issue raised in Avengers: Endgame, when an alternate version of Loki steals the Tesseract and creates a new timeline. Loki ends up in the exquisitely designed organization known as the Time Variance Authority, where the Time Keepers, including Owen Wilson's Mobius, enlist his help in sorting out the mess he's left behind.

Rounding out the cast are more members of the Time Variance Authority, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino and Erika Coleman also have roles.

How to watch Loki on Disney Plus

To watch the Loki series, you'll need a subscription to Disney Plus. This costs $8 per month, which is cheaper than Netflix, ad-free Hulu and HBO Max. A few features include no ads, mobile downloads, 4K and HDR. You can get up to four streams and premiere access to new movies like Cruella, although this will cost you an extra $30 on top of the subscription fee. Disney Plus is a hub for Star Wars and Marvel, including upcoming new TV series, like Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel. If you're still tossing up whether to subscribe, check out our in-depth review here.

The latest teaser

At this point Marvel has probably given us more trailers than there are episodes. The teasers have until recently been rolling in daily, titled Tick, Chance, Team, Path and Escape. The latest is another short promo titled Superior.

What to watch in the meantime

Almost as if this was planned to perfection, Star Wars: The Bad Batch hit Disney Plus on May 4. In other words, another big franchise show has arrived to help bridge the gap between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki. Here's the full release schedule, with new episodes arriving every Friday.