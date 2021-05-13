Loki release dates: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Disney Plus

Looking for Marvel viewing to fill the void left by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? The good news is Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the god of mischief, is less than a month away. The bad news is it's nearly a month away.

The premiere of Loki hits Disney Plus on June 9. That's a Wednesday, mischievously two days earlier than Loki was previously scheduled to arrive. The first season of Loki will consist of six episodes, releasing one a week on Wednesdays, with expected 40 to 50 minute runtimes. In amazing news, a second season is already in development.

Loki episode release schedule

Here's Loki's release schedule and expected release times, based on the previous two Disney Plus Marvel shows.

Episode 1: Available June 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 2: Available June 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 3: Available June 23 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 23 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available June 30 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 30 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available July 7 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available July 7 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available July 14 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

What's the show about?

The series addresses a timey-wimey issue raised in Avengers: Endgame, when an alternate version of Loki steals the Tesseract and creates a new timeline. Loki ends up in the exquisitely designed organization known as the Time Variance Authority, where the Time Keepers, including Owen Wilson's Mobius, enlist his help in sorting out the mess he's left behind.

Rounding out the cast are more members of the Time Variance Authority, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino and Erika Coleman also have roles.

Here's the latest teaser. The music, production design and action are all on point.

