Loki release dates: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

Disney Plus

You're just about to watch the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and you're already hankering for your next Marvel fix. The good news is it's less than two months away. The bad news is it's almost two months away.

Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief, hits Disney Plus on June 11. That's a Friday, taking over the prime spot WandaVision, then The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, held. The first season of Loki will consist of six episodes, releasing one a week, with expected 40 to 50 minute runtimes. In amazing news, a second season is already in development.

Here's Loki's release schedule and expected release times, based on the previous two Disney Plus Marvel shows.

Episode 1: Available June 11 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 11 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 2: Available June 18 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 18 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 3: Available June 25 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available June 25 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 4: Available July 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available July 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 5: Available July 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Available July 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Episode 6: Available July 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Loki addresses a timey-wimey issue raised in Avengers: Endgame, when an alternate version of Loki steals the Tesseract and creates a new timeline. Loki ends up in the exquisitely designed organization known as the Time Variance Authority, where the Time Keepers, including Owen Wilson's Mobius, enlist his help in sorting out the mess he's left behind.

Rounding out the cast are more members of the Time Variance Authority, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. Sasha Lane, Richard E. Grant, Sophia Di Martino and Erika Coleman also have roles of some sort.

Here's the latest trailer. The music, production design and action are all on point.