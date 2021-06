Disney

After the mind-blowing Loki episode 4, fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth episode of his Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Wednesday, July 7. It won't be the only dose of the God of Mischief hitting Disney Plus that day though -- he'll also star in a Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons, Disney said Wednesday.

Tom Hiddleston will voice the animated Loki, who'll team up with Bart for an adventure entitled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.