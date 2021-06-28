Loki heads to Fortnite as part of July Crew Pack

Epic Games

Loki is having a busy summer. The Marvel antihero has his own Disney Plus series and is now joining popular battle royale game Fortnite.

July's Fortnite Crew pack, coming out on Wednesday, will include the Loki skin along with the Cape Back Bling, Loke's Scepter Pickaxe, Chitauri Charior Glider and Loke's Welcoming Loading Screen. Fortnite Crew is the game's monthly $12 subscription that comes with a special outfit not available in the game's Item Shop, the season 7 Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Fortnite is currently in its seventh season that includes skins for Rick & Morty as well as Superman. The popular battle royale game is available on gaming consoles such as the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X.