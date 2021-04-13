The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, having grossed more than $18 billion worldwide -- $4 billion in 2018 alone -- and for a brief moment Endgame owned the title of highest-grossing movie of all time before passing the crown right back to Avatar. With Marvel Studios announcing its incredible Phase 4 plans at Comic-Con 2019 and expanding on them at its D23 fan expo the same year, the franchise has shown no signs of slowing down.

Then the 2020 coronavirus pandemic changed everything. The well-timed launch of the Disney Plus streaming service, landing shortly before lockdown, has now changed the order in which we've seen the planned MCU properties release, but hasn't made them any less enjoyable. WandaVision was an undeniable hit earlier this year and 2021 has more new MCU shows planned for release than Marvel Studios films.

We also know many of the streamer's shows will be integral parts of future MCU canon, feeding characters (and maybe plotlines) into the films, as Marvel's Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige first confirmed at SDCC 2019. These Disney Plus series are overseen by Feige and apparently they have bigger budgets than what's typically allocated for "traditional" television shows.

Here's everything you need to know about all of the announced upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows on Disney Plus.

Disney's latest release date updates suggest we may be getting even more MCU movies in 2022 and 2023, but the list just matches dates with the description "Untitled Marvel Film," so who knows if these will be MCU, X-Men or Fantastic Four movies -- or all of them together (!??!!). Here's what we do know:

Black Widow

Director: Cate Shortland



Writer: Jac Schaeffer (yes, the same Schaeffer who was showrunner of WandaVision



Release date: July 9



Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle

What we know: Very little, despite an almost two-year wait. In 2019, SDCC attendees were treated to an epic fight scene between ScarJo and Pugh where we learned the two are "sisters." Entertainment Tonight also learned some key Black Widow details after that year's epic Marvel panel. As the film introduces more than one Black Widow, there's potential for any of them to take over the mantle from ScarJo. Since then we've had a new trailer drop Taskmaster.



ScarJo calls this “iteration” of Natasha “a fully realized woman, in all of her many facets.” 🤔🤔🤔#MarvelSDCC #BlackWidow pic.twitter.com/eRnd2jrmnY — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings



Director: Destin Daniel Cretton



Writer: Dave Callaham



NEW Release date



Starring: Simu Liu

What we know: Not a whole lot, except the villain will be The Mandarin (and not the same one as Ben Kingsley's imposter in Iron Man 3). December's Disney Plus investor event was mostly focused on TV shows, but we did get a more comprehensive cast list.



Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and we are excited to share the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/fnmNP94nrA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Eternals

Director: Chloe Zhao



Writers: Matthew and Ryan Firpo



Release date: Nov. 5



Starring: Angelina Jolie (playing Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh) and Kit Harrington (Dane Whitman)

What we know: Some of the roles have been gender-swapped, like Hayek as Ajak, who was originally the male leader of the Eternals. We also know from the official synopsis that our Eternals are ancient aliens who've been on Earth for ... well, a bit, and following the events of Endgame they're forced to "reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Director: Jon Watts



Writers: Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers



Release date: Dec. 17



Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya return with Jacob Batalon. We also know Cumberbatch will join as Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx loads of rumors

What we know: Rumors suggest it will build upon the idea of the multiverse as teased in Far From Home -- for one, because we know it'll directly feed the next Marvel Studios film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Second, reports say past Spideys may be turning up again. However, No Way Home wrapped filming at the end of March without confirmation of multiple Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?).

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor Love & Thunder

Director: Taika Waititi

Writer: Taika Waititi

Release date: May 6, 2022



Starring: Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson return, (re-)joined by Natalie Portman as The Mighty Thor. Christian Bale joins as Gorr the God Butcher

What we know: Filming began in Australia earlier this year. Thor's hammer Mjolnir will be handed to Portman's character, but we have no clues as to how that power shift will happen. Thompson also confirmed Valkryie's sexuality on stage at SDCC 2019, saying she needs to find her queen. As with Thor: Ragnarok, expectations are high for Hollywood cameos (Russell Crowe!), and some have already been pictured on set (Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy).

Marvel Studios

Black Panther sequel



Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Director: Peyton Reed



Writer: Peyton Reed

Release date: Purely speculating, we'd guess it'll take one of Disney's 2022 slots

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return; Kathryn Newton will join as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror.

Captain Marvel 2



Director: Nia DaCosta



Writer: Megan McDonnell, who was a writer for WandaVision

Release date: Nov. 11, 2022 (Veteran's Day in the US)



Starring: Brie Larson returns, will be joined by Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau, from WandaVision) and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Status: We know Larson has begun training in her at-home gym, but that's about it!

Blade

Director: Unknown



Writer: Stacy Osei-Kuffour, a writer on HBO's Watchmen limited series and Marvel's first Black female writer

Release date: Hopefully it'll take the currently Untitled Marvel October 2022 slot, but maybe that's asking for too much



Starring: Academy-Award winner Mahershala Ali

What we know: We know Ali got the job with some serious BDE, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Director: James Gunn



Writer: James Gunn

Release date: 2023 (presumably after the GOTG Holiday Special in winter 2022)



Starring: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana are all expected to return

Status: Gunn, who has been at work on The Suicide Squad

I'm excited. #Vol3 🚀 https://t.co/gtboIx2YWX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 5, 2021





Fantastic Four

We also know the MCU will introduce the Fantastic Four in the coming years, helmed by director Jon Watts (who has guided the MCU's Spider-Man trilogy as well), but that's all we know. Bet on this coming in 2023, at the earliest.

“I DIDNT EVEN HAVE TIME TO TALK ABOUT THE FANTASTIC FOUR. AND THERE’S NO TIME TO TALK ABIUT MUTANTS.” #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

WandaVision unexpectedly became the first Disney Plus Marvel show to premiere, catapulting fans into a sitcom with surprising depth. Through April, new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit the streaming service every Friday at midnight PT.

As the MCU grows, it's important to note that earlier shows like the Netflix series and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were produced by Marvel TV, under Jeph Loeb, then executive vice president and head of television. But they were never explicitly referenced by the movies, which is what really separates this new era of Disney Plus Marvel series (Loeb reportedly left Marvel Television at the end of 2019).

The year is already packed and Disney isn't done by a long shot. Here's what's still to come on the small screen.

Loki

Showrunner: Michael Waldron



Director: Kate Herron, who helmed episodes of the Netflix series Sex Education

Release date: June 11



Starring: Tom Hiddleston returns, joined by Owen Wilson (we presume as Mobius M. Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant

What we know: The show will focus on The Avengers' 2012 version of Loki, directly after the timey-wimey events of Endgame. That means we likely have some pre-redemption, wildly selfish escapades coming our way. And if that sounds confusing, don't fear: The "crime thriller" series, as Feige teasingly described it, will be equally confusing for Loki. Given the latest trailer prominently features the TVA, or Time Variance Authority, throughout, we can be pretty certain the series will revolve around the bureaucratic agency -- and would guess Loki will be running some very interesting errands for them (including playing the role of real-life mystery man D.B. Cooper, as seen in the first trailer?).

What If…?

Release date: Summer 2021

Starring: Jeffery Wright will be The Watcher and a lot of MCU stars will voice alternate versions of their famous characters, including Robert Downey Jr., Chadwick Boseman and Chris Evans

What we know: The animated series will look at "new realities" rethinking the events seen in the MCU, such as Peggy Carter becoming a super soldier instead of Steve Rogers.

Ms. Marvel

Showrunner: British writer Bisha K. Ali



Directors: Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Expected release date: "Late" 2021

Starring: Iman Vellani as the title character, joined by Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha

What we know: The show will focus on 16-year-old Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American girl living in Jersey City who's a "great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe." We also know she'll get powers and will make her way to the big screen in Captain Marvel 2. Feige confirmed as much to THR recently: "Some characters we've announced like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight you will meet for the first time on a Disney Plus show and then they'll go into the movies but the MCU will now go back and forth."

Hawkeye



She-Hulk

Head writer: Rick & Morty vet Jessica Gao

Expected release date: All signs point to 2022 at the earliest

Starring: After serious denials

What we know: She-Hulk will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and will focus on Jennifer Waters. The inclusion of Roth also means the most missable MCU film ever

Moon Knight

Showrunner: The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater

Expected release date: "Soon," says Disney -- but more likely mid-2022

Starring: Oscar Isaac

What we know: The official description is that the series "centers on the character Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. These multiple identities who live inside him are distinct characters in the series and will appear against a backdrop of Egyptian iconography." It will be directed by Mohamed Diab, an Egyptian writer and director.

And more to come about these Disney Plus series...