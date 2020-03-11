Logitech's take on Apple's AirPower wireless charger is now available

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's AirPower wireless charging pad, which was supposed to allow you to charge three Apple devices at the same time, never made it to market. But a handful of alternatives have, and Logitech is the latest company to introduce one, the . It costs $130 and is available now.

The two main charging slots offer up to 10W of charging power for smartphones that support the faster charging speeds (iPhone XS or better and Android models) while the integrated Apple Watch charger delivers 5W of power. When it canceled the AirPower, Apple said the product did "not achieve" meeting the company's high standards; rumor had it that the multidevice pad was overheating. While this new model has a more conservative design -- you can't place devices just anywhere -- Logitech notes that its Powered 3-in-1 Dock has both overheating and overcharging protection, as well as surge protection. It's powered by an AC adapter.

David Carnoy/CNET

The dock is sleekly designed and seems sturdily built with some good heft to it. It has a soft-the-touch smooth rubber finish that Logitech describes as a "nonscratch surface." While it does attract some dust, the surface is easy to wipe clean. (We got the darker graphite color, but it also comes in white.) In short, it's a nice wireless charging dock if you can afford it.

Logitech is also shipping the new ($60) and ($40) as it hopes to become a player in the wireless charging space. The Charging Stand is available in graphite and white while the Charging Pad comes in in graphite, white, lilac and blue sage.