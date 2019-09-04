Logitech's new MX Master 3 mouse is driven by electromagnets

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

I'm writing this story using Logitech's new MX Master 3 mouse ($100, £100, AU$150) and new flagship low-profile keyboard, MX Keys ($100, £100, AU$200). I can't say they're making my writing any better, but the experience of writing is slightly more pleasurable.

I've been a fan of Logitech's earlier MX Master and MX Master 2S mice, which shared the same design. For the MX Master 3 Logitech's engineers have made some upgrades to both the design and the mechanics of the mouse, most noticeably to the scroll wheel, which is driven by electromagnets and is buttery-smooth to operate. It's fast and quiet -- you can literally zip through thousands of lines in seconds when you switch from ratchet to free-spin mode.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Logitech made the thumb scroll wheel larger and also added back/forward thumb buttons to help make the mouse more ergonomic and easier to operate (yes, it's a right-handed only mouse). The buttons can be customized with predefined app-specific profiles for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome and Safari. There are also profiles for Microsoft Office with Edge, Excel, PowerPoint, Word.

Like the MX Master 2S, this has the same 4,000 DPI Darkfield sensor that works on any surface, even glass. No improvements there, but there're now USB-C charging and a 1-minute quick charge gives you 3 hours of battery life (a full charge gives you 70 hours).

You can connect the mouse to your Windows, Mac and Linux (yes, Linux!) computer using Bluetooth or Logitech's unifying receiver that plugs into a USB-A port. (Logitech says it's looking at doing a USB-C version.)

MX Keys is arguably the nicest low-profile Logitech keyboard I've used. It has "spherically dished" keys that kind of cradle the tips of your fingers and the keyboard is responsive and tactile. In that sense, it's similar to Logitech's Craft keyboard, which lists for twice the price.

The keys light up as your hands approach and there's a sensor that adjusts the illumination according to the lighting conditions. You can also turn off the light if you want to save battery life. The dual layout is designed for both Mac and Windows users, and MX Keys is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android systems.

Using illumination, you can get 10 days of operation on a full charge or up to five months with backlighting turned off. When it's time to recharge, the battery indicator LED glows red and you can continue using the keyboard while charging via USB-C.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Both the MX Master 3 and MX Keys are relatively expensive, but they do seem like high-quality products that should wear well over time. At launch, Logitech is offering its MX Palm Rest (normally $20) if you buy the mouse and keyboard together.

We'll have reviews of both products after we spend some more time with them.