Logitech's Alexa-powered Harmony Express remote will stop working Sept. 30

Sarah Tew/CNET

Logitech is shutting down its Alexa-powered universal remote after launching it just last year. The $250 Harmony Express will stop working on Sept. 30.

Logitech didn't offer much explanation on its decision to discontinue the remote, beyond saying in an announcement Thursday that its "expectations were not met."

Read more: Best universal remote of 2020

The Harmony Express did away most of the traditional remote buttons, letting you use Alexa-powered voice commands to control stuff and watch your favorite channels. CNET's 2019 hands-on lauded its ease-of-use and intuitive design, but complained about the steep price compared to options like the Harmony Companion and Caavo Control Center.

Logitech is offering refunds to people who bough a Harmony Express remote or an upgrade to a Harmony Elite remote at no additional cost. People have until Dec. 31 to redeem a refund or request a new remote via the Harmony Express app.