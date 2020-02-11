Logitech StreamCam is a $170 full HD webcam that's primed and ready for webcasting

Logitech

So you want to be the next YouTube influencer or Twitch star, but your laptop's low-res webcam makes you look like you're streaming from the AOL era? The all-new Logitech StreamCam may be just the ticket. The accessory giant's latest add-on webcam captures full 1080p HD video at 60 frames per second, and it automatically handles all of the details -- focus, exposure, framing, image stabilization -- so you can concentrate on the presentation instead. It's available now for $170, in black or white.

The StreamCam includes two mounting brackets: one (shown above) has a thread for attaching to any standard trip mount, while the default one (below) has a versatile hinged footing that rests nicely on the top of nearly any monitor or laptop screen. The camera also supports vertical video (enjoy, Instagrammers and TikTokers!), and it's compatible with the OBS (Open Broadcaster Software) and XSplit standards for live webcasting.

Logitech

There's an integrated stereo microphone, and the integrated 5-foot cable connects via USB-C. Logitech amps up the Streamcam's capabilities with the bundled Logitech Capture software (for Mac or Windows), which adds text overlays, transition effects and even support for multicamera switching.

If you need to step up to 4K capture,

