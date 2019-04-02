Logitech Slim Folio Pro for iPad Pro is a less expensive Smart Keyboard alternative

Logitech

Larger screened iPads are perfect fits for good-quality keyboard cases. Logitech's newest case for the top-end iPad Pro models, the Slim Folio Pro, could be a solid choice for anyone not willing to pay $180 to $200 for Apple's own Smart Keyboard Folio. At $120 or $130 (for the 11- or 12.9-inch versions), they're $60 to $70 less expensive than Apple's options. And there are a few extras that Apple's slim keyboard folios don't even have.

I haven't tested the Slim Folio keyboards yet, but much like Logitech's Slim Folio for the 9.7-inch iPad, the new case offers iPad protection, lap-friendliness when typing, and backlit keys (something Apple's keyboards lack). Logitech's keyboards also have a row of specialized function shortcut keys on the top row for things like screen brightness and volume. The case has an indent to accommodate the side-charging Pencil. (Apple's keyboard case also has exposed sides for Pencil charging.)

Logitech

It might also be a keyboard case to consider for anyone looking to turn their iPad Pro into a writing machine, particularly in light of keyboard problems on recent MacBooks.

The Logitech Slim Folio Pro design is thicker than Apple's slim magnetic Smart Keyboard Folio, but if it's anything like Logitech's 9.7-inch Folio, it'll be lap-friendly and provide some nice protection. But the cases notably don't connect with Apple's rear magnetic smart connector, instead opting for Bluetooth LE. I'll follow up with hands-on opinions when I get one to review.