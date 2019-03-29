Logitech sale at Amazon: MX Anywhere 2 mouse for $37 and more

Sarah Tew / CNET

Amazon's current deal of the day features discounts on about two dozen Logitech accessories. It's mostly keyboard and mice, with a few webcams and gaming headsets thrown in, but there are a few significant discounts. It's worth a look if you're trying to round out a gaming setup or home workstation.

You can see all of the deals on Amazon's Logitech Deal of the Day page, and we've highlighted a few of the more noteworthy ones below.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

A high-performance mouse for mobile users Logitech MX Anwhere 2 mouse: $60 (save $23) Sarah Tew / CNET This rechargeable wireless mouse works with Macs and Windows PCs and offers smooth, precise operation, lots of customization options and decent ergonomics. You can connect to up to three computers using Logitech's included Unifying Receiver USB dongle or opt for Bluetooth connectivity. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse: $25 (save $15) Logitech This mouse dates back to 2012 -- but it has 12 programmable buttons, 1 millisecond response time, a programmable laser sensor with 8,600 dot-per-inch maximum sensitivity and on-board memory for storing button profiles. See at Amazon Read the CNET preview

Logitech MX900 keyboard and mouse combo: $115 (save $45) We haven't reviewed this particular keyboard and mouse bundle, but it normally sells for about $160. (Note that Best Buy is currently offering the same deal.) Seems like a pretty standard setup: the MX mouse features a thumb wheel and adaptive scroll wheel, the keyboard has backlighting. Logitech says the duo offers about 10 days of battery life. See at Amazon