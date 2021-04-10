Logitech Harmony universal remotes discontinued

Sounds like Harmony universal remote controls will be fading out. Logitech said Friday it'll no longer make the gadgets -- meant to simplify your wrangling of a multi-component home theater system -- though they'll still be available for a while from various retailers.

Don't panic if you're a Harmony fan, however; Logitech says the company won't leave you empty-handed.

"We plan to support our Harmony community and new Harmony customers, which includes access to our software and apps to set up and manage your remotes," the peripherals maker said in a post on its support site. "We also plan to continue to update the platform and add devices to our Harmony database. Customer and warranty support will continue to be offered."

Harmony has had a fan in CNET reviewer David Katzmaier, who earlier this year included several Harmony devices in his roundup of the best universal remotes for 2021. "Logitech Harmony wrote the book on the universal remote control devices," Katzmaier said.

Now, though, home theater setups have generally simplified around built-in streaming apps and attached sound bars. And most newer connected devices can also be controlled from smartphones and tablets using apps, too.

Still, if you're the sort who says, "You can take my Harmony when you pry it from my cold, fell-asleep-while-binge-watching-The-Witcher hand," you can check out a Q&A in that same Logitech support post.

CNET's John Falcone contributed to this report.