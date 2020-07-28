Logitech G Pro X gaming headset goes wireless for $200

Logitech

Logitech has updated its top-of-the-line gaming headset by cutting its cord. The Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset has all the features of the company's wired Pro X headset but uses the company's 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless technology to give you uninterrupted communications for up to 20 hours and with 42 feet of range.

Designed in collaboration with and for esport pros, the Pro X headset has a 6mm mic powered by Blue Voice software with real-time voice filters for better clarity making you sound more like you're using a studio-quality mic in-game or while streaming. It also uses Pro-G 50mm drivers with DTS 7.1 surround sound for directional audio that'll help you pinpoint your enemies' location.

Going wireless won't be cheap, though: The Logitech G Pro X Wireless headset will be $200 when it is expected to arrive in August. That's $70 more than the wired version.