Logitech G kit for Xbox Adaptive Controller gears you up more affordably

Frequently almost $50 a pop (£50, AU$100) figuring out which accessories you need suitably customize an already somewhat pricey $100 Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller for your unique pairing of mobility constraints and gaming preferences can put it of reach for a lot of gamers who might benefit from it. Logitech's new G Adaptive Gaming Kit includes three small, three large and four light-touch buttons, two variable triggers, two mats you attach them to and more, all for another $100 (directly converted, roughly £78 and AU$150). That way you don't have to pay a bundle for trial-and-error.

It's available now on Logitech's site or through Microsoft's online and brick-and-mortar locations and will work with any platform that the XBAC supports: Xbox One or PC via Bluetooth and wired connections. The triggers connect via the USB connections on the side of the hub, while the rest connect via the jacks on the back.

The veteran gaming-accessories maker worked with a variety of partners to develop the kit, including Microsoft, AbleGamers, Abilities Research Center at Mount Sinai and SpecialEffect. It includes clever touches, such as two 8x10 hook-and-loop pads, one rigid and one foldable to wrap around narrow objects, like a chair arm. They can also link to each other to create one large pad. This design allows you to position, arrange and rearrange the different controls, or simply pack up without having to remove them (the box accommodates storage that way). There are also places to attach screws, standard and rewritable labels and Velcro cable ties for organizing.

Logitech used its own mechanical switches for the buttons, in this case, the low-profile ones found in the G915 wireless keyboard with their 1.5mm actuation distance and 2.7mm travel. The big buttons include stabilizers to prevent them from rocking or failing to register when you hit them off center.

At the moment, there's no option to buy any extra buttons or triggers standalone, if you, say, decide you want three big ones, but through Logitech's support, you'll be able to get replacements.