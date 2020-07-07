Logitech adds Apple versions of its MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard

David Carnoy/CNET

Logitech's excellent MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard always worked just fine with both Windows and Mac computers as well as with Apple iPads. But Logitech heard from enough people who wanted Apple-centric versions that it decided to create MX Master 3 for Mac ($100) and MX Keys for Mac ($100). International prices aren't currently available, but $100 is about £80 or AU$150.

Both will be available globally in August along with a Mac version of the K380 Bluetooth keyboard ($40), which comes in a couple of new colors geared toward women, according to Logitech. They all cost the same as their standard counterparts and will certainly to Apple users working from home during the pandemic.

Cosmetically, the Apple versions of the MX Master 3 and MX Keys remain unchanged except for one key difference: They now come in Apple's Space Gray color. Aside from that, out of the box they're "tuned" for Mac and Apple, which advanced digital content creators particularly in mind. They have improved MacOS optimization and iPadOS compatibility for "more speed and precision," Logitech says. That said, they still work with other devices, including Windows computers.

The Logitech K380 for Mac has keyboard a layout specific for MacOS, iOS and iPadOS. It'll be available in Rose (pictured) and off-white colors. The K380 is one of my favorite compact full-size keyboards and while it doesn't have an integrated stand for an iPad or iPhone, you can pair up to three devices with it and switch between them using the three Easy-Switch keys on the top left of the keyboard. It has dedicated Mac keys on the F and A rows and lasts up two years on a set of two AAA batteries.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Here's a look at the Master Series for Mac's key features, according to Logitech.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac Advanced Wireless Mouse features an ergonomic design and Logitech's latest-generation MagSpeed scrolling, which silently shifts from precise click-to-click to a hyper-fast mode. It has an optimized thumb area with easy thumb access to the large thumbwheel and buttons.

With its Darkfield 4000-dpi sensor, the mouse works on virtually any surface, even glass. App-specific profiles optimize workflow for Adobe, Google Chrome, Safari and plenty of other customization options. A built-in rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days and can be charged while in use (it charges via USB-C).

Logitech MX Keys for Mac

Like the standard MX Keys, MX Keys for Mac has the same tactile, nicely designed keys that are slightly indented and shaped for your fingertips. The keyboard features smart backlighting, so when your hands approach the keyboard it adjusts to the ambient lighting conditions. MX Keys for Mac has Mac optimized firmware, is equipped with USB-C to USB-C charging and allows you to easily switch between your MacBook, iPad and iPhone.