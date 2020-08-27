Logic Pro X vs. Ableton Live: Pro music studio showdown

Technology has always had rivalries, like iPhone versus Android or PlayStation versus Xbox. But have you heard of the great rivalry between digital audio workstations, the software packages used for recording and mixing music? There's Logic versus Ableton, Pro Tools versus Nuendo and many other possible matchups.

The DAW wars have always been serious. Audio fanboys have their favorites and are passionate about their choices. Apple's Logic Pro X software package just got a major update earlier this year. It introduced a tool called Live Loops, a clear shot across the bows of software rival Ableton Live, employing a similar-looking interface for triggering and performing MIDI sequences and audio loops, known here as clips.

Always wanting to expand my horizons, I set out on a mission to produce a song in both Logic Pro X and Ableton Live Suite 10 to find out how they both stacked up against each other.

I usually use Pro Tools, so this was a new experience for me as well, learning how to machete my way through each interface, figuring things out as I went. I judged the DAWs on their ease of use, creativity, interface and price.

Logic Pro X, $200

This Mac-only system is easy to use and downloadable on every compatible Apple device you own. Coupled with the Logic Pro app on your phone to control Logic on your PC, Logic Pro X is a powerful and flexible tool for audio production.

Ableton Live Suite 10, $799

Ableton Live Suite 10 is a favorite of musicians who perform live on stage. The interface is simple and easy to use and, along with a controller like the Ableton Push 2, can be a powerful tool for writing and performing music. The higher price and need for a USB or MIDI controller might steer some musicians to a more affordable option.

You can watch in the (vlog-style!) video above as I go through the entire process and see what I preferred at the end, but both systems are impressive and your decision will likely come down to your budget and hardware needs.