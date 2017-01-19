'Logan' trailer pulls out the claws and an X-Men comic book

The X-Men universe takes a detour into weary darkness with the latest "Logan" trailer showing the power and rage of a young mutant who acts like a mini-Wolverine.

Tech Culture
Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame
Close
Drag

If you weren't already convinced the upcoming Wolverine movie "Logan" will be a different sort of X-Men superhero film, you just need to watch the latest trailer, which appeared on Thursday. Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine looks like he's ready for a quiet, under-the-radar retirement.

More 'Logan'

The first trailer meditated through the footage to the tune of Johnny Cash's version of "Hurt" without giving too much away. There's a lot more information on display in the second trailer.

We get a much better look at Laura Kinney (also known as X-23 and played by newcomer Dafne Keen), a young girl who's a lot like Wolverine, right down to the hand claws and fighting skills. She's also a fan of the X-Men comic books, which Wolverine isn't thrilled about.

Here's the official summary: "In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces."

"Logan" is shaping up to be dark, violent, dramatic and as much about the relationships between Laura, Logan and Professor X as it is about the struggle and battles. The movie slashes into theaters in early March.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility. Check it out here.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET. You can read them here.
71
Every geek movie we're excited about in 2017

Related Stories

Up Next: Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame