Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. results: An anticlimactic affair with no winners

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight is over. Given it was an exhibition, no winner was declared, but Floyd mostly did what he wanted, with an increasingly tired Logan Paul doing his best work in clinch positions.

Overall, a very anticlimactic fight where not much happened.

Elsewhere on the card, Badou Jack defeated Devin Colina in a one-sided mismatch. Louis Arias shocked Jarrett Hurd in a split decision and former NFL star Chad Johnson survived a four round brawl with Brian Maxwell.

Here's our round-by-round breakdown as it happened...

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

This is the world we occupy -- a YouTuber facing off against maybe the best boxer of all time. What will happen? I'm fairly certain Logan Paul gets tired in three or four rounds and Mayweather does whatever he likes, but who the hell knows. I'm tuning in like the rest of the world because I love a freak show.

Just before the fight starts I want to say this is insane.

Floyd walking out with an OnlyFans cap on and Logan Paul wearing a Pokemon card on his neck. We're living in the future. — Mark Serrels (@Serrels) June 7, 2021

We're truly living in a strange future.

Let's go folks...

Round 1

Huge size discrepancy here. Pretty crazy to even see two people like this fighting one another. Wild ending to the 1st round where Paul started wailing big loopy shots. Not a single one got through, but the crowd went wild. Floyd clearly waiting for Paul to gas himself out, but he does seem to be having issues getting in on someone so big.

Round 2

Credit to Logan Paul, he looks a lot more polished than he did against KSI. Floyd appears to be cruising however, not throwing much but letting Paul punch himself out a little. I'd expect him to move forward more once the punches lose their sting.

Round 3

Floyd is starting to open up a bit here and landed a really crisp left hook on Paul, but Paul is leaning on Floyd, putting all that weight on him. That said, Paul is looking tired. I expect things to get bad for him from here on out.

Round 4

Mayweather is walking Paul down now and Logan Paul looks exhausted. Mayweather landed a number of big shots but Paul landed a huge punch as well. I think Mayweather will look to finish in the next two or three rounds.

Round 5

Floyd is using the high guard and just marching Paul down, landing big shots. Paul doesn't really appear hurt, just extremely tired. The camera goes to Paul's brother Jake who claims he's winning the fight. He's clearly not.

He is doing pretty well though!

Round 6

Paul's defence is surprisingly sound. A very strange round here, where Logan just repeatedly threw lazy jabs out and Mayweather looked for the killshot. This is a little frustrating to watch.

Round 7

The commentary is a little disrespectful at this point. Sort of annoying. This fight is not great either, Paul looking sloppy and Mayweather appears years from his prime. Not gonna lie, this is rough fight. No real great shots landed.

Round 8

Boos coming down from the crowd now, as Mayweather and Paul clinch their way through another grim round of boxing.

That was somehow worse than I expected.

In case you weren't aware, they're not scoring this one -- so no winner has been anounced. A real anti-climax for a number of reasons. A combination of Paul's size and Floyd losing a step meant this one never felt like it was in any danger of being stopped. Props to Logan Paul though for making it to the end of the fight.

"I'm not 21 any more," Floyd admitted in the post match interview, but also mentioned being "surprised" by Logan Paul.



Logan Paul seemed hyped just to be there to be honest, jumping around. He called for a rematch. Not sure if it was a joke.

Hopefully it was a joke.

The rest of the card

The other fights on the card were all far more entertaining than the main event.

Here's our round-by-round breakdown of each fight.

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

This is the other "celebrity" boxing match on the card.

Chad Johnson is a former NFL star and Brian Maxwell is an ex-MMA fighter. Despite being a massive MMA fan I've never heard of Maxwell, most likely because he had a 2-3 record and never came close to touching a major promotion.

This feels like a bit of a set-up fight for Johnson, but who can tell. These crazy fights could go either way.

Round 1

Some wild exchanges in there. Chad Johnson had the best of it with some accurate, hard shots, but looked tired in spots.

Round 2

Forgot to mention that MMA legend Jorge Masvidal is in Johnson's corner! Awesome.

Johnson is accurate with these shots man. Laser jabs, some great straight shots. Another round for Johnson for me.

Round 3

Maxwell comes out strong in this round, initiating wild exchanges and loopy shots. Johnson absolutely looks like he's starting to tire here. This could get messy.

Round 4

Whoa. Maxwell laid Johnson out with an absolute ripper right hook. He gets back up and survives the remainder of the round. Lucky this is a 4 round fight or it could have gotten tough for Johnson there.

All up a truly interesting fight. Johnson started out slick with the jabs, but tired fairly quickly. Since it's an exhibition there'll be no winner announced. Truth is the fight was close.

Great one to start.

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias

This is the first of two legitimate boxing matches on this card. Keen to see how this one goes.

Round 1

Great start for Arias here, landing multiple heavy shots, particularly in the opening two minutes. Hurd did better when he took the initiative and moved forward, and landed some clean, tight uppercuts at close range. Fun first round.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Round 2

Weird start with rain getting on the canvas and Arias slipping? Wild. This could be a problem moving forward for all the fights. And then they had issues restarting the clock. Grim.

Fantastic round here, with both fighters throwing heavy leather. Arias was landing huge shots that Hurd seemed to just walk through. Every time Hurd landed, however, he appeared to do damage.

That said, Arias landed a huge shot in the final 30 seconds that appeared to stagger Hurd. Incredible 3 minutes of fighting.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Round 3

Hurd is just taking heaps of punishment here with Arias getting in tight and just throwing nothing but power shots. Hurd appears to be wearing it well, however, and when they finally break, he appears to land a few from the outside.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Round 4

A better round for Hurd here, but Arias still takes it. His right hook from inside simply cannot miss.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Round 5

This is shaping up to be a war of attrition. Hard one to score, probably Hurd's best round, so I'll give it to him.

Our score: 10-9 Hurd

Round 6

Arias landed big shots in this round but is really starting to look tired. At points Hurd was able to just walk him down. Hurd could potentially take over this fight in the remaining rounds.

Our score: 10-9 Hurd

Round 7

A round marred by two low blows from Hurd, but a tough one to score. Again I'm giving this one to Hurd, who marched forward and appeared to land the biggest blows.

Our score: 10-9 Hurd

Round 8

Big round for Arias who landed crisp, fast combinations inside. Hurd appeared to fatigue in the last minute, which allowed Arias to really take the initiative. This fight has been fantastic so far.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Round 9

Round opens with a flash knockdown for Arias, who protests. I'd need to see the replay. He comes out furious at the call and starts wailing on Hurd, clearly winning the remainder of the round.

Our score: 9-9

Round 10

What a round! Arias and Hurd are just smacking each other here and Arias appears to get the best of it, legitimately hurting Hurd for maybe the first time in the fight. Hurd appears to knock Arias down just at the bell, but it's not scored.

I'm scoring this one for Arias.

Our score: 10-9 Arias

Our final score: 96-93

Official scores: Split decision 95-94 Hurd, 97-93 Arias, 96-93 Arias.

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Badou Jack is stuck here with a last minute replacement after his previous opponent, Jean Pascal, tested positive for performance enhancing drugs. Jack is heavily favoured against the replacement Colina, but who knows what happens?

Round 1

Badou Jack comes out strong with a lightning fast jab, but hits Colina with a low blow early. Not much activity from Colina here.

Clear round for Jack here.

Our score: 10-9 Jack

Round 2

A point taken from Colina for holding, and Jack is just extremely aggressive. A late counter from Colina isn't enough to take the round here.

Our score: 10-8 Jack

Round 3

Another point for holding for Colina, who looks completely out of his depth here. Colina was hurt and grabbed Jack to recover. Again a late flurry from Colina isn't enough. Jack is cruising.

Our score: 10-8 Jack

Round 4

Colina hits the canvas twice in the opening minute, being completely overwhelmed by Jack. Then, in the final seconds of the round, gets knocked down for the third and final time. Pretty poor showing from Colina, even coming in as a last minute replacement.

Jack Badou wins by TKO