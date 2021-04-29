Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.: How to watch, start date, everything to know

Twitter

Logan Paul is young, rich, and famous, and he's decided what he really wants to do in life is get punched in the face. Hey, different strokes for different folks. On April 27, Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced their long-discussed boxing match finally has a new date and place: June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

"It's finally official," Paul tweeted. "Fighting Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6. LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO."

it's finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊

The historic crossover event is signed & sealed!

Mayweather vs. Paul live at Hard Rock 🏟 Sunday, June 6th 🥊

This is not your normal boxing match, of course. Here's the rundown on who's who, what to expect, and how to watch.

Who is Logan Paul?

The 26-year-old Ohio native and his brother, Jake, first became famous for their Vine and YouTube videos. Paul then moved to L.A. and dabbled in all sorts of forms of entertainment, from acting to running a clothing line. He's not without controversy: In 2018, he was heavily criticized for filming a dead body in a Japanese forest known as a location for suicide, and YouTube has yanked ads from his channel for questionable content in the past. But his fans don't seem to care: His YouTube channel has more than 22 million subscribers.

As for sports, Paul was a high-school athlete, participating in wrestling and football. But his boxing record isn't exactly long. In 2018, he fought British YouTuber KSI (real name: Olajide William Olatunji) to a majority draw in what was considered an amateur match. In 2019, the two held a rematch that was considered a professional bout, ending in a split decision victory for KSI. So with zero victories to his credit, he's decided to ... take on a famous undefeated boxer. As you do.

Who is Floyd Mayweather Jr.?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is quite a bit older than Paul, at 44. And he's much, much more experienced in the ring. He won 15 major world titles in five weight classes, with a 50-0 record in the sport, a bronze medal in the 1996 Olympics, and three U.S. Golden Gloves championships, among other titles. (Note that he won that Olympic medal when Logan Paul was just a year old.)

So why, then, is the undefeated former champ taking on a YouTuber who's never won a fight? It's not about the boxing -- the fight won't count anywhere, it's an exhibition. Think those two irresistible elements: Money, and fame.

"It's likely that only the promise of another lucrative payday could convince 'Money' Mayweather to put on his gloves again, and Paul provides an opponent with major name recognition despite a paucity of boxing experience," the Washington Post reported. The newspaper noted that for Paul, it's not about who wins, but about the exposure, which makes him even more famous and opens up more opportunities and future paydays.

The matchup

Few details are known about the boxing specifics of the right, such as rules, size of gloves, how many rounds it will go, or even the undercard. We'll update this story as more details are known.

If you've heard about another Paul involved in a headline-making boxing match lately, that's Logan's brother, Jake. He now has a 3-0 record in the sport after defeating ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren in under one round.

How to watch

The fight is scheduled for June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Mayweather's own promotional company, premium cable channel Showtime, and the fan-experience website Fanmio are all involved.

Those who want to see the fight will need to get pay-per-view access. A ticket to watch the fight comes with a T-shirt, and costs $49.99 (£36, AU$64). But some who've already bought access to the fight may have landed a lower price -- it was rescheduled from February, and was originally priced at $24.99. (£18 GBP, AU$33).

Fanmio's site says that 20 US residents who sign up for Fanmio will also get a video meet-and-greet with the fighters -- and the giveaway rules say those winners do not have to buy the fight to enter the drawing.

If you buy the fight, Fanmio's website says you can watch it on a variety of devices, including iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, and Fire TV.