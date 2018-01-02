CNET también está disponible en español.

Logan Paul: I'm sorry for 'dead body' video on YouTube

The YouTuber says he published the video to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Logan Paul's YouTube channel has more than 15 million subscribers.

 YouTube/Logan Paul

YouTuber Logan Paul posted an apology on Monday for uploading a video that included footage of a dead body.

The video was filmed during a trip to Aokigahara forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, a site where a high number of suicides take place. The video shows Logan Paul and his friends reacting with shock and making jokes after discovering an apparent suicide. The video, posted Sunday, featured shots of the dead body and had millions of views before being removed from YouTube, the BBC reports.

In an apology on Twitter, the vlogger claimed that he didn't post the video for attention or views. "I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity," he wrote.

The video drew widespread criticism from fans, celebrities and other YouTubers, with Paul's name trending globally on YouTube on Monday.

YouTube did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

