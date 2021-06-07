Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and strangeness reigned, as expected. The fight was ... not good and didn't count in anyone's record books, but of course a showdown between a social media headliner and a real boxing champ was going to spark memes and jokes. Let's break down the best of the chatter.

Gotta fight 'em all: Charizard card

Logan Paul entered wearing a Pokemon card around his neck, but not just any random Pokemon card. Presumably that's the first-edition Charizard Paul bought for $150,000 last year. Let's say it's not something your average boxer wears, but viewers noticed.

"LOGAN IS WEARING HIS CHARIZARD CARD," wrote one Twitter user.

"Did Paul just flash a Charizard? We live in Hell," said another.

did paul just flash a charizard? we live in hell. — jason c. (@netw3rk) June 7, 2021

Does Mayweather get to keep the Charizard when he wins ? — Max (@maxmoefoe) June 7, 2021

Logan Paul wearing the Charizard he paid $150,000 for on a necklace. pic.twitter.com/bafXSDFLck — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2021

OnlyFans hat

Paul wasn't the only one wearing something buzzworthy on fight night. Mayweather wore a hat from OnlyFans, the content subscription service often associated with sex workers.

"Logan Paul with the Charizard necklace vs Floyd Mayweather with the OnlyFans Hat this is final boss territory," wrote one Twitter user.

Logan Paul with the Charizard necklace vs Floyd Mayweather with the OnlyFans Hat this is final boss territory — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) June 7, 2021

This man Logan Paul came out wearing a Charizard chain and Floyd Mayweather came out wearing a onlyfans hat lol#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/G3uFvzKTqi — ᕼᗝᗝᗪᎥᗴ 𝙇𝘽𝙅 ➐ (@HoodieLBJ) June 7, 2021

floyd really walked into that shit with a leather onlyfans snapback pic.twitter.com/8q9tgxM6Ar — NFA lilith and 1,123 others (@unde4dunluck) June 7, 2021

Biggest entertainer in the world?



Before the fight, Paul got kind of wistful.

"In 2015, I moved to Los Angeles," he tweeted. "Every morning & every night, I'd look myself in the mirror and repeat 10 times 'I will be the biggest entertainer in the world.' I had no idea HOW or WHEN it would happen, but after 6 years of manifestation, it's happening. Life is a wild ride."

In 2015, I moved to Los Angeles



Every morning & every night, I’d look myself in the mirror and repeat 10 times “I will be the biggest entertainer in the world”



I had no idea HOW or WHEN it would happen, but after 6 years of manifestation, it’s happening.



Life is a wild ride 🥲 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 6, 2021

Not everyone was down with Paul's mantra. One Twitter user pulled up the meme that reads, "I ain't reading all that. I'm happy for u tho. Or sorry that happened."

Another snarked, "you 5min into the fight when u realise floyd isnt a 45 year old overweight uber eats driver from down the block that u beat up in sparring."

you 5min into the fight when u realise floyd isnt a 45 year old overweight uber eats driver from down the block that u beat up in sparring pic.twitter.com/dYQL9DkAZ6 — misato (@misatoragikatsu) June 6, 2021

But some were definitely on Paul's team.

"CONGRATULATIONS Logan!!!!" wrote one Twitter user. "But Logan baby you was already the champ before you even stepped in the ring! So very proud of you! You stood your ground the whole 8 rounds, Damn good fight!! absolutely magnificent."

CONGRATULATIONS Logan!!!! But Logan baby you was already the champ before you even stepped in the ring! So very proud of you! You stood your ground the whole 8 rounds, Damn good fight!!🎉😸😘 absolutely magnificent. — T Wildcat (@WildcatTina) June 7, 2021

All about the Benjamins

As always with one of these YouTuber fights, people pointed out that both fighters are raking the money in regardless of how well they did.

"Bro, this is all a gimmick," wrote one Twitter user. "They came up with this 'fight' to make millions. They are laughing at people stupid enough to spend money on this."

Bro, this is all a gimmick. They came up with this "fight" to make millions. They are laughing at people stupid enough to spend money on this. — Neil Hess (@Neil_Hess122) June 6, 2021

People buying the Mayweather-Paul fight for 50$.



Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after hugging for 8 rounds and fooling us all:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/jmU5EZnmqQ — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) June 6, 2021

Can't get enough Paul brothers' fights? No fear, Logan Paul's brother, Jake Paul, will fight former UFC champ Tyron Woodley in August.