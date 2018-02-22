‘Logan Lucky’ and new episodes of ‘The Tick’ come to Amazon

Bleeker Street

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and (sometimes) Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Finally, there are more episodes of "The Tick" available. Amazon Prime has unleashed six new episodes of the first season. There will be even more episodes coming next year because Amazon greenlit a second season for 2019.

You look like you like heist movies. I don't know — I can't see you right now. Anyway, there are a bunch of Steven Soderbergh heist flicks now available online. You can catch "Logan Lucky" starring Channing Tatum and Adam Driver on Amazon Prime. Over on Netflix "Ocean's Eleven," "Ocean's Twelve" and "Ocean's Thirteen" made their way onto the streaming service at the start of February.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: "Jaws," "Jaws 2" and "Jaws 3" are leaving Netflix by the end of the month. Write this down somewhere: "Memento" is also leaving Netflix by March. If you don't get that joke, go watch Chris Nolan's "Memento" while you can.

