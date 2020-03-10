Lodge unveils Rosie the Riveter cast-iron skillet for under $20

Lodge

Cast iron is much older than America; in fact, the use of cast iron in cooking goes back as far as A.D. 600 or earlier, but Americans lay claim to a particular aesthetic -- think the Oregon Trail and cowboy campfires.

That's a fact not lost on the oldest family-owned cast-iron cookware manufacturer in America, Lodge, which just introduced a commemorative cast-iron skillet emblazoned with "Rosie the Riveter" in honor of the 100th anniversary of the historic 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote in America.

The limited-edition skillet, released during Women's History Month, pays tribute to a modern American folk character and symbol of female empowerment and American ingenuity. The character of Rosie was an homage to the women who kept the economy afloat working in factories and shipyards during WWII and was loosely based on Rosalind P. Walter, an activist and philanthropist who died just this past week at the age of 95.

The 10.25-inch preseasoned cast iron skillet is part of the brand's ongoing Made in America series, which includes a previously released skillet marked with a bald eagle and another with the American flag. Lodge's Rosie the Riveter cast-iron skillet is available via Lodge's website for $19.20, in honor of the year the amendment was signed.

Lodge The "Rosie" 10.25-inch cast-iron skillet is preseasoned and ready to handle whatever steaks, burgers, chicken and fish you throw at it.

Lodge America's national bird just looks right chiseled into this hunk of handsome cast iron (last year's Made in America offering).