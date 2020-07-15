A $20 Lodge cast iron grill pan to make perfect steak and burgers

Deal Savings Price







Lodge

Cast iron is like a trusted old friend who never lets you down. Not flashy but remarkably consistent, doing all the important things you really need like keeping it together when things get heated. In fact, cast iron handles heat about as good as any other cooking material making it a must-have in the kitchen, especially if you regularly make steaks, burgers and other meats that appreciate a good hot seer. Lodge is one of the most -- if not the most -- well-known producer of cast iron and right now, Amazon has a slew of its most popular cookware on sale. That includes skillets, grill pans, Dutch ovens and a few handy accessories, too. There are good deals to be had and just like an old friend, if you care for your cast iron properly, it'll reward you handsomely year after year.

Lodge Save for an actual grill, there really isn't a better candidate for cooking steaks and burgers than a cast iron grill pan. If you want seared steaks beyond outdoor grill season, this very cast iron pan would be a good one to add to your collection. To achieve that crispy, caramelized smashed burger result, add this Lodge cast iron grill press -- also just $20 right now.

Lodge You might be surprised at how many professional chefs choose carbon steel as their day-to-day cookware. Like cast iron, it handles and retains heat exceedingly well but it's lighter and easier to manage in a fast-paced kitchen environment. This 12-inch skillet is a major steal at $32 and comes pre-seasoned and ready to rock.

Lodge Lodge also makes quality enameled cast iron and one of its casserole dishes glazed in Caribbean blue is $20 off during the Amazon sale. The tight-fitting lid allows you to stew and braise in the versatile dish but it also makes a perfect vessel for any baked casserole or holiday side. Go straight from the oven and onto the table for serving.