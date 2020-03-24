Snatch up this handsome Lodge Dutch oven for less than $50

Walmart

You don't have to poke around our sister site Chowhound for too long to discover how we feel about Dutch ovens. In fact, I'll save you even that small bit of time. We love them. Right now, Walmart has a quality Lodge 6.5-quart enameled cast iron Dutch oven on sale for less than $50, complete with free shipping.

Enameled cast iron provides a coveted combination of high heat retention and even heat distribution, making it perfect for braising and slow-cooked sauces. Easy to clean, the sturdy enamel is also safe to use on any cooktop or with any heat source. It's available in three colors and will ship for free -- arriving as soon as this Friday.

Sure, you can splurge on a Le Creuset or Staub -- both of which will run you well over $200 -- but you'll achieve near identical results with this much more budget-friendly piece of cookery from trusted American cookware brand Lodge. Go ahead: Save the rest of your dough for a delivery of quality meats to cook in it.