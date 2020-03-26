CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Unemployment spike Space Force launch Coronavirus updates Nintendo Switch game reveals Polaroid Now Zoom, Skype, FaceTime tips
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This $15 preseasoned Lodge cast iron skillet will be your new kitchen warrior

A sear-iously good deal on quality cast iron.

Listen
- 00:34
cast-iron
Lodge

It's rare to find anything for $15 these days, nevermind a sturdy piece of kitchen cookware from a legacy producer that should give you literally decades of use. Right now, this solid Lodge 10.25-inch preseasoned cast iron skillet is down to less than $15 -- down from $27 -- at Walmart. 

Cast iron gets high marks from cooks for its ability to retain high heat, making it a perfect candidate for burgers, steaks and anything else that appreciates a good sear. Cast iron requires slightly different care than other cookware, including an initial seasoning, but this particular skillet comes preseasoned and ready to go. 

See it at Walmart