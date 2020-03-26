This $15 preseasoned Lodge cast iron skillet will be your new kitchen warrior

Lodge

It's rare to find anything for $15 these days, nevermind a sturdy piece of kitchen cookware from a legacy producer that should give you literally decades of use. Right now, this solid Lodge 10.25-inch preseasoned cast iron skillet is down to less than $15 -- down from $27 -- at Walmart.

Cast iron gets high marks from cooks for its ability to retain high heat, making it a perfect candidate for burgers, steaks and anything else that appreciates a good sear. Cast iron requires slightly different care than other cookware, including an initial seasoning, but this particular skillet comes preseasoned and ready to go.