CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Animal Crossing tips Coronavirus vaccine in development Coronavirus updates T-Mobile's free YouTube Premium iMessage best features Zoom, Skype, FaceTime tips
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

This $15 preseasoned Lodge cast iron skillet will be your new kitchen warrior

A sear-iously good deal on quality cast iron.

Listen
- 00:34
cast-iron
Lodge

It's rare to find anything for $15 these days, nevermind a sturdy piece of kitchen cookware from a legacy producer that should give you literally decades of use. Right now, this solid Lodge 10.25-inch preseasoned cast iron skillet is down to less than $15 -- down from $27 -- at Walmart. 

Cast iron gets high marks from cooks for its ability to retain high heat, making it a perfect candidate for burgers, steaks and anything else that appreciates a good sear. Cast iron requires slightly different care than other cookware, including an initial seasoning, but this particular skillet comes preseasoned and ready to go. 

See it at Walmart