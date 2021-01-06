Locked Down movie trailer shows how to plan a heist during a pandemic

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Who knew the COVID-19 lockdown was a good time to plan and execute a jewel heist?

In the new trailer for upcoming HBO Max movie Locked Down, a couple played by Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor get on each others' nerves, conduct video conferencing meetings and confide in their friends over Zoom during the pandemic quarantine.

This, of course, is relatable content to many of us stuck at home during the coronavirus lockdown. One of the scenes in the trailer shows Hathaway's character Linda firing people from her company while she drinks a glass of wine over Zoom.

But the trailer gets exciting when the cantankerous couple decides to make the best of these unpredictable times by planning a jewel heist during quarantine. It makes perfect sense. After all, building security won't be as stringent, and you're already wearing masks. So why not steal a priceless diamond?

Locked Down is one of the few movie projects that's managed to film during quarantine. Some of the beginning scenes even look like they were shot over Zoom.

The cast of the movie directed by Doug Liman is a good mix of both American and UK comedic actors, including Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller, Dulé Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Lucy Boynton, Mark Gatiss, Mindy Kaling and Stephen Merchant.

Locked Down premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 14.