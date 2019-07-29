Lizzo owned the internet again when her NPR Tiny Desk concert premiered Monday morning. The diva behind "Truth Hurts" gave an effortlessly vibrant performance and had the audience eating out of her hand during the concert recored live at the desk of All Songs considered host Bob Boilen. She kicked off her set with "Cuz I Love You" and literally blew Twitter away with her flawless belts.
Twitter turned out in droves.
Even NPR was hyped.
All bets were off when she pulled out her flute.
Any hopes of getting any work done today just went up in smoke.
But this will go down in history as the best Monday ever.
And it's safe to say we'll never be the same. Thanks Lizzo. We don't deserve you.
Check out the full performance here, but be mindful that there is some explicit language if you're watching at work.
Discuss: Lizzo is the best NPR Tiny Desk concert ever, Twitter says
