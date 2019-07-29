Mat Hayward / Getty Images

Lizzo owned the internet again when her NPR Tiny Desk concert premiered Monday morning. The diva behind "Truth Hurts" gave an effortlessly vibrant performance and had the audience eating out of her hand during the concert recored live at the desk of All Songs considered host Bob Boilen. She kicked off her set with "Cuz I Love You" and literally blew Twitter away with her flawless belts.

Twitter turned out in droves.

*seeing that @lizzo did a #TinyDesk concert and not having headphones around to listen immediately* pic.twitter.com/quKwE8371X — Katie Elizabeth Hawkes (@K8Ehawkes) July 29, 2019

Started watching @lizzo do her #TinyDesk concert and immediately started crying how is YOUR day going?? — Becca G (@pizzabagelbecca) July 29, 2019

Even NPR was hyped.

All bets were off when she pulled out her flute.

Any hopes of getting any work done today just went up in smoke.

I was getting so much done and then Lizzo's Tiny Desk happened and day is done, loop it. #TinyDesk #Lizzo @NPR — Amy Bass (@bassab1) July 29, 2019

But this will go down in history as the best Monday ever.

If you need joy in your Monday, go look up @lizzo’s Tiny Desk. You won’t regret it. #tinydesk — Kirsty Tobin (@KirstyTobin) July 29, 2019

And it's safe to say we'll never be the same. Thanks Lizzo. We don't deserve you.

Check out the full performance here, but be mindful that there is some explicit language if you're watching at work.

