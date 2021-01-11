CES 2021 Day 1 Gorillas test positive for coronavirus Kohler's CES 2021 bathroom designs TCL rollable phone concept LG Rollable phone at CES Samsung robots at CES Parler app goes offline
Liverpool vs. Man United: Start time and how to watch in the US, UK and Australia

The top two teams in the Premier League are facing off this weekend. Here's everything you need to know.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool are top of the league... for now.

The Liverpool versus Manchester United fixture is always one of the most compelling and passionately contested soccer matches on the calendar. But given how the 2020/2021 English Premier League is going so far, this match is even more important.

Right now defending champions Liverpool sit at the top of the league, but in second place? Yep, you guessed it. Man United. For the first time in a long time the Liverpool vs. Man United match is a top of the table clash. 

Who's the favourite? At this point it's anyone's match. Liverpool have been up and down this season. They are still favourites to win the league, but injuries to key defenders like Virgil van Dijk have left them vulnerable at the back. Thankfully they are still an incredible attacking force with players like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino hitting peak form.

But Man United are on fire right now, particularly Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford who literally can't stop scoring right now. This match is going to be a humdinger.

Here's everything you need to know...

Start time

The timing of this match is extremely friendly toward a US audience. Let's go through some time zones.

US

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m EST. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

The match kicks off at 8:30 a.m PST. on Sunday, Jan. 17.

UK

The match kicks off at 4:30 p.m. GMT on Sunday, Jan. 17.

Australia

The match kicks off at 3:30 a.m AEDT. on Monday, Jan. 18.

How to watch the Premier League in the US

The good news: It's relatively easy to watch the Premier League in the US and you have heaps of options to choose from. We've got an entire post dedicated to watching soccer in the US, but here are the Cliffs Notes.

Premier League games are shown on NBC, NBCSN or USA Network. If you have good reception you can watch Premier League games on NBC for free. Just attach an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV and you should be good to go.

You can also stream the matches on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app. All of the major live TV streaming services include NBC, NBCSN and USA Network, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to NBC Sports livestreams online.

Here are some other options.

Peacock

Live games and full-game replays for $5 a month

Peacock offers three tiers: a limited free plan and two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. You need one of the Premium plans to watch Premier League games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. Read our Peacock review.

See at SEE AT PEACOCK

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC, NBCSN and USA Network for $30 a month

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

See at SEE AT SLING TV BLUE

Hulu with Live TV

Carries NBC, NBCSN and USA Network for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month (the price increases to $65 this week) and includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at SEE AT HULU WITH LIVE TV

AT&T TV Now

Carries NBC, NBCSN and USA Network for $55 a month

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN and USA Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

See at SEE AT AT&T TV Now

How to watch the Premier League in Australia 

This is fairly straightforward -- sign up for Optus Sport.

Optus Sport

As someone living in Australia, Optus Sport grabbing the rights to the Premier League has been a godsend. No longer do soccer fans have to sign up for an overpriced Foxtel subscription, packed with content you gave no interest in. Now you just pay a monthly fee and have access to practically every Premier League match. You also get Champions League matches as well.

It's essentially Netflix for soccer and it's awesome.

See at SEE AT OPTUS SPORT

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

This one's a little more complex. Considering how lucrative the Premier League is in the UK, the TV rights have been split between BT Sport and Sky Sports

You can find out how to watch every single game through BT Sport here.

You can find out which games are available on Sky Sports here.