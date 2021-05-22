Live updates: Eurovision 2021 Grand Final performances and ratings

Eurovision Song Contest

Welcome to the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021! A competition two years in the making after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Today, we'll see the 26 finalists battle it out for the coveted Eurovision trophy. (Here's how to watch Eurovision.)

On Saturday, the highest-scoring entries from the two semifinals, along with the Big Five -- Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain, which bankroll the competition -- and the previous winner, the Netherlands, are competing to take home the ultimate singing prize in Europe.

An international version of singing competitions like American Idol and The Voice, Eurovision lets viewers vote on the winner of the 65th annual competition (although you can't vote for your own country) and a national jury selected by each country accounts for half the vote.

We'll update with each performance as it happens live on Saturday (starting 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT).