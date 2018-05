David Katzmaier/CNET

With the runaway popularity of on-demand streaming video services like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video and Hulu, more people are deciding to stop paying for cable TV. But just because you cut the cord doesn't mean you have to give up live TV.

Right now five major services offer live TV steamed over the Internet: Hulu with Live TV, Google's YouTube TV, Dish Network's Sling TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and AT&T's DirecTV Now. They cost $20 per month and up.

Unlike standard cable or satellite plans, there's no annual contract and you can cancel and re-up anytime. Of course, you'll need a good broadband plan that can support HD video streaming, as well as a supported phone, tablet, computer and/or TV streaming device to actually watch on.

All of them offer different slates of channels for various prices. None have as many channels as most traditional cable or satellite TV packages, especially when it comes to sports, but maybe they have enough for you.

And if you're wondering which service has the most channels in its base package, that's DirecTV Now with 58 out of 100.

The big chart: Top 100 channels compared

Chart updated May 20, 2018

Below you'll find a chart that shows the top 100 channels across all five services. There are actually six listed because Sling TV has two different "base" tiers, Orange and Blue. And if you're wondering, I chose which "top" channels made the cut. Sorry AXS TV, FYI, GSN and Universal HD.

Some more stuff to know about the chart:

Yes = The live channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier (listed next to each service name).



= The live channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier (listed next to each service name). No = The channel isn't available at all on that service. One popular channel, PBS, isn't available on any service but I listed it anyway.



= The channel isn't available at all on that service. One popular channel, PBS, isn't available on any service but I listed it anyway. $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more-expensive package or add-on.



= The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more-expensive package or add-on. Most regional sports networks -- channels devoted to showing regular season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and/or hockey teams -- are not listed.



ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks only available in certain cities, and availability varies widely per service



Overwhelmed? An easier-to-grok Google Spreadsheet is here.

Sling TV vs. DirecTV Now vs. YouTube TV vs. Hulu vs. PlayStation Vue: Top 100 channels compared Channel Sling Orange ($20) Sling Blue ($25) DirecTV Now ($35) YouTube TV ($40) Hulu with Live TV ($40) PlayStation Vue ($40) Total "Yes" channels: 22 35 58 52 52 45













ABC $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NBC No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes













A&E Yes Yes Yes No Yes No AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Animal Planet No No Yes No No Yes BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes BBC World News $ $ $ Yes No $ BET $ Yes Yes No No No Big Ten Network No No $ No Yes $ Bloomberg TV Yes Yes Yes No No No Boomerang $ $ $ No Yes $ Bravo No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Cartoon Network/Adult Swim Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes CBS Sports Network No No $ Yes Yes $ Cheddar Yes Yes No Yes Yes No Cinemax $ $ $ No $ $ CMT $ $ Yes No No No CNBC No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes No No No Cooking Channel $ $ $ No No $ CSPAN No No Yes No No No Destination America No No $ No No Yes Discovery Channel No No Yes No No Yes Discovery Family No No $ No No $ Discovery Life No No $ No No $ Disney Channel Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney Junior $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes Disney XD $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes DIY $ $ $ No No $ E! No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes EPIX $ $ No No No $ ESPN Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN 2 Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes ESPN 3 Yes No No No No No ESPNEWS $ No $ Yes Yes $ ESPNU $ No $ Yes Yes $ Food Network Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Fox Business No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox News No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 1 No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Fox Sports 2 No Yes $ Yes Yes Yes Freeform Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes FX No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FX Movie Channel No No $ Yes Yes $ FXX No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Golf Channel No $ $ Yes Yes $ Hallmark $ $ Yes No No $ HBO $ $ $ No $ $ HGTV Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes History Yes Yes Yes No Yes No HLN $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes $ Yes No $ Investigation Discovery No No Yes No No Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Lifetime Movie Network No No $ No Yes No MLB Network No No $ Yes No $ MSNBC No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes MTV $ $ Yes No No No MTV2 $ $ Yes No No No MyNetworkTV No No No Yes No Yes Nat Geo Wild No Yes $ Yes Yes $ National Geographic No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NBA TV $ $ $ Yes No $ NBC Sports Network No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Newsy Yes Yes No Yes No No NFL Network No Yes No No No $ NFL Red Zone No $ No No No $ NHL Network $ $ $ No No No Nick Jr. No Yes Yes No No No Nickelodeon No No Yes No No No Nicktoons $ $ $ No No No OWN No No $ No No Yes Oxygen No $ $ No Yes Yes Paramount Network $ $ Yes No No No PBS No No No No No No Science No No $ No No Yes SEC Network $ No $ Yes Yes $ Showtime $ $ $ $ $ $ Starz $ $ $ No No No Sundance TV $ $ $ Yes No $ Syfy No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TBS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TCM $ $ Yes Yes Yes $ Telemundo No No Yes Yes Yes No Tennis Channel No No $ Yes No No The CW No No No Yes Yes No TLC No No Yes No No Yes TNT Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes $ No Yes Yes TruTV $ Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes TV Land $ $ Yes No No No Univision $ Yes Yes No No No USA Network No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes VH1 $ $ Yes No No No Viceland Yes Yes Yes No Yes No WE tv $ $ Yes Yes No Yes Weather Channel No No $ No No No

