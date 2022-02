Blade Runner 2099, a live-action sequel series set 50 years after the film Blade Runner 2049, is in development at Amazon Studios. Director Ridley Scott told the BBC in November a Blade Runner show was in the works, and now Deadline has confirmed the news.

Scott, director of the original 1982 Blade Runner film, will serve as executive producer. Silka Luisa, showrunner for the upcoming Starz series Shining Girls, is writing and executive producing the show.