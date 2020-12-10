Little Fires Everywhere star AnnaSophia Robb has the best analogy for dealing with rejection

Walter McBride/Getty Images

For most of us, 2020 has been a garbage year, but for actress AnnaSophia Robb it's been huge. She played a younger version of Reese Witherspoon in the . She also starred in the film Words on Bathroom Walls and in the series The Expecting on the now-defunct video service Quibi. Many people grew up watching a younger Robb in films like Because of Winn-Dixie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Race to Witch Mountain and Bridge to Terabithia. It's impressive to see Robb, now 27, continue her success into adulthood with upcoming projects like Dr. Death on NBC Peacock.

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Robb explains how she learned to be resilient by auditioning for films and TV shows in her youth. Her mother taught her as a kid how to handle rejection by using a simple analogy to ice cream.

"If I didn't get a project, my mom would say, 'It's like ice cream. If they are wanting mint chocolate chip but you are strawberry, they're just going to want mint chocolate chip. It doesn't devalue strawberry,'" said Robb. "That was a really healthy way of looking at it as a child, because it didn't feel like a personal attack."

During our interview, Robb discusses how she approached playing a younger version of Reese Witherspoon. She also reflects on her childhood and working with directors like Tim Burton. Robb also opens up about playing a young Carrie Bradshaw on the CW series The Carrie Diaries while she was going through puberty.

