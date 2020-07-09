'Literally life and death': Bill Nye turns to TikTok to urge everyone to wear masks

Eddy Chen / Netflix

In a series of TikTok videos, television personality and science commentator Bill Nye shares the importance of wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death," Nye said on Wednesday. "And when I use the word literally I mean literally a matter of life and death."

Nye then urges everyone to wear a mask while in public and shows the difference between cloth face coverings, N95 masks and surgical masks by trying to blow out a candle through each mask.

Bill Nye the Science Guy shares some face mask facts 😷 pic.twitter.com/6U709BrpWu — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) July 9, 2020

"The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure," Nye said. "But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system."

As of Thursday, the videos had racked up more than 1.2 million views and were trending on Twitter.

The US Center of Disease Control says COVID-19 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezed or talks. These droplets can then land in the mouths and noses of other people, or be inhaled into the lungs.The CDC recommends that everyone wear a cloth face covering while in public, especially when other social distancing measures can't be practiced, to avoid spreading the coronavirus.