Litecoin's creator wants to buy porn with his own cryptocurrency

Pornhub

Tuesday the cryptocurrency world is buzzing about the latest partnership between Verge and Pornhub.

Pornhub... you probably low-key know what Pornhub is: for better or worse, one of the world's largest suppliers of streaming pornography online.

Verge is a relatively new cryptocurrency focused on privacy and speed, which on paper makes it a perfect partnership for people who want to pay for pornography. Verge hit an all time high market cap of $3.6 billion on Christmas Eve, 2017, but (like most cryptocurrencies) has taken a bit of a beating over the last few months.

Enter Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin, the perennial top five cryptocurrency that's also focused on speed. Fun fact: When Bitcoin's transaction fees became a little exorbitant at the tail end of 2017, Valve replaced Bitcoin with Litecoin as a payment option on Steam, which is testament to its speed and reliability as a mode of online payment.

Charlie Lee has publicly congratulated Verge on its interesting new partnership, but is also openly wondering, why not Litecoin? Which led to this charming exchange.

You should start accepting Litecoin. Send me a message. 😀 — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) April 17, 2018

I thought you sold all your LTC? — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) April 17, 2018

Which amounts to a pretty healthy (all in good fun) burn on Lee, who admitted in late 2017 that he had sold all his holdings in the cryptocurrency he created.

Lee sold his Litecoin, because he felt there was a conflict of interest there. He was promoting the currency he created, but his promotion had the ability to affect the price on a day-to-day basis. Some were even accusing him of shorting Litecoin.

But Lee said he would make an exception for pornography!

If you accept LTC, I will buy some just so that I can spend LTC to pay for porn. Deal? 😂 — Charlie Lee [LTC] (@SatoshiLite) April 17, 2018

Your move, Pornhub.

