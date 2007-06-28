CNET también está disponible en español.

Listingly (iPhone App)

Create and share lists with friends on this unique iPhone app.

Just about every household chore and Saturday errand is born on a list. But instead of breaking out the pad and paper, why not make your lists on the iPhone? This app is the mobile gateway to the Listingly site, which allows you to make complex, customizable lists and share them with other people. Go to the Web site link below for a quick 1-minute tour of Listingly's many uses.

iPhone link:
http://www.listingly.com/iphone/

Web site link:
http://www.listingly.com/

