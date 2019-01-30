Sarah Tew/CNET

Before we dive in, a quick heads-up: Best Buy is having a 4-hour Flash Sale that's running until 1 p.m. ET. A few of the highlights include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) for $879.99 and the Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $99.99. Check it out!

Today's main deal is a rerun, one I'm happy to share because it's one of my favorite products.

Got Spotify? You've probably discovered the limitations for listening to your tunes offline. Basically, it requires a phone, which isn't always convenient -- like when you're at the gym or out for a run. Even if you do have your phone, you'll have to devote a chunk of precious storage to your Spotify playlists.

The Mighty Vibe solves those problems. This portable player -- a dead ringer for Apple's dearly departed Shuffle -- absorbs your Spotify playlists and podcasts for easy offline listening. And I've got another deal on it.

For a limited time, you can get the Mighty Vibe for just $68.80 with promo code BOLOGNA. It normally sells for $86. Shipping adds a reasonable $5.

This is the second-gen version of the product, featuring better battery life (at least 5 hours of play time), broader Bluetooth compatibility, better Bluetooth range and a redesigned mobile app.

It's also now available in a couple snazzy colors: In addition to basic black, you can choose a teal or red case.

As noted, the Vibe looks and operates much like an iPod Shuffle, right down to its spring-loaded clip and simplistic controls. What's handy here, though, is that you can pair it to Bluetooth earphones for a wireless listening experience. But there's a headphone jack if you want to go wired, and that jack is also used to charge the Vibe.

The player can hold up to 1,000 songs, but you still can't sync specific artists or albums, only playlists.

That minor limitation aside, I'm still mystified as to why this is product isn't better known or more popular. It is, to my knowledge, the only offline Spotify gadget currently available, and at this price it's a pretty affordable way to carry around your favorite playlists and podcasts, no phone necessary.

Bonus deal: Game time! More good stuff for PlayStation owners: The Humble Indie PlayStation Bundle 2019 serves up a nine-game collection for just $15. Combined value: $239.

That's for the complete collection, but you can also pay as little as $1 for the first three games. Whatever you decide, it's the usual Humble arrangement: Your payment gets divided among publishers, charities and Humble, in whatever proportions you decide.

The titles include a mix of action and adventure, classics and newer stuff -- from Grim Fandando Remastered to The Talos Principle to Killing Floor 2. You'll redeem the games via the PlayStation Network, so they should be available more or less instantly upon purchase.

Bonus deal No. 2: It's not quite back to Black Friday pricing, but the Google Home Mini for $29 is a very solid deal -- especially considering its usual $49 price.

It's available in charcoal, chalk and aqua colors, and it comes with an extended YouTube Music Premium trial for 3 months.

Read CNET's Google Home Mini review if you want to learn more.

