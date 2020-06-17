Listen to the new Xbox Series X loading sound

Microsoft

We now know what sound the Xbox Series X will make when it loads up.

For many of us, the noise a console makes when turning on for the first time is super important. It's the noise that'll be tied to hundreds of hours of memories over five to ten years.

As our sister site Gamespot noted, this noise is the same sound Microsoft revealed way back in May.

So what do you think? We reckon it's a little too long, but seems designed to hit nostalgia points from earlier loading sounds like the PS2 or Windows XP.

Either way, better get used to this noise. You'll be hearing it a lot.