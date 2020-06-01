Listen to The Witcher's magical piano version of Toss a Coin to Your Witcher

Netflix

Forget your remixes and covers -- the official piano arrangement of The Witcher's viral song, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher, is here. The earworm has had a magical makeover from the original song's co-composer Sonya Belousova, who brings all the elegant piano ripples you could wish for.

While it's missing those iconic lyrics like, He thrust every elf/Far back on the shelf, the arrangement swells into sweeping fantasy music befitting the Continent, the medieval-inspired setting for the Netflix show the song was created for.

Listen to the tune, released on YouTube earlier this month and available on all platforms (Spotify, Apple Music) now.

Actor and musician Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier the bard in the show, performed the original song. Belousova and Giona Ostinelli scored it, with lyrics from Jenny Klein, who wrote the episode that introduces Jaskier to Geralt of Rivia, played by Henry Cavill.

The song was so popular, spurring remixes within days of the show's release, that Netflix hastened to drop the soundtrack a month after the show hit the platform.

Belousova tweeted the news that her solo piano arrangement of the song, which she debuted during an in-studio piano concert, is available on all platforms now.

My EXCLUSIVE SOLO PIANO ARRANGEMENT of my @billboard No. 1 hit song #TossACoinToYourWitcher is OUT NOW. I debuted the track yesterday during my in-studio solo piano concert (have you watched it yet?!), and now it’s available on ALL PLATFORMS. Turn your volume up and ENJOY!!! pic.twitter.com/2PCkje2UDZ — Sonya Belousova (@SonyaBelousova) May 22, 2020

Watch a snippet of Belousova performing the song.

Solo piano arrangement of the hit song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” from @witchernetflix by composers @SonyaBelousova and Giona Ostinelli is out today!



Listen here: https://t.co/mWiCIO0h55 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/w3pZBaDc4t — Sony Music Soundtracks (@SonySoundtracks) May 22, 2020

That's not all -- the vinyl version of the soundtrack is also apparently on its way.

The Witcher's second season had been underway in March until coronavirus concerns forced filming to go on hold. While the new episodes had been slated for a release sometime in 2021, there's no official word on where things stand now.