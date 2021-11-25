Listen to the full song from Hawkeye's Steve Rogers musical. Avengers: jazz hands!

Marvel's latest TV show Hawkeye is festive comfort viewing, and one of the treats in the first episode is a Broadway musical recreating the adventures of the Avengers -- in musical form! If you enjoyed the snippet of the Steve Rogers musical seen in the series, streaming now on Disney Plus with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, you can now enjoy the full song.

Written by multi-award-winning musical maestros Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, show-stopping number Save the City recounts the Battle of New York seen in the first Avengers movie. The Broadway treatment makes Hawkeye uncomfortable enough to leave the audience of Steve Rogers: The Musical, but it's a campy treat for MCU fans nonetheless (even if it does include Ant-Man, who wasn't there).

The song features vocals from Rent star Adam Pascal with Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber and Shayna Steele.

Hawkeye episode 1 and episode 2 are streaming now on Disney Plus, with a new instalment dropping each Wednesday until Christmas. The full soundtrack is also available this December.