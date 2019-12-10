Listen to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker soundtrack early here

Walt Disney Studios

If you're eagerly awaiting the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Dec. 20, here's something to hopefully make the wait a little easier: you can now listen to the film's soundtrack online.

Disney made 23 tracks from the movie available to the public ahead of awards season. Composer John Williams' brother, Don, said earlier this year that The Rise of Skywalker will include "135 minutes worth of music." That may be a lot of music, but there's a lot of film to go with it; the movie will reportedly run 2 hours and 21 minutes.

You can listen to the tracks, which currently don't list any titles, on the Disney Studios Awards website.