Listen to SiriusXM for $5 per month -- plus get a free Echo Dot

SiriusXM

SiriusXM has expanded well beyond its humble satellite radio origins. You no longer need a satellite radio in your car to experience Sirius -- now you can catch it on a mobile app, in a browser and even via Alexa or Google Home. SiriusXM is no stranger to offering really attractive deals to lure new subscribers, and right now there are two excellent ones in play. Here's the first one: For a limited time, you can get , too.

There are two levels of SiriusXM streaming -- Essentials and Premier (yeah, Sirius has too many subscription plans), and this offer is for the higher-tier Premier. It lets you access over 300 channels on your phone and in a browser (but not on your car radio). It delivers ad-free music, news, talk radio, entertainment and more. You get not one, but two channels dedicated to Howard Stern as well as NHL and NCAA play-by-play and talk channels.

Premier usually costs $13 per month, but this deal nets you Sirius for $5 per month. And you get that $50 third-generation Echo Dot for free, too. At the end of the promo period, your subscription reverts to $13 per month unless you cancel.

Pretty sure you want to keep SiriusXM for a while, and would prefer to lock in a good price for a full year? Well, you can also get , too.

SiriusXM Select includes both in-car satellite and outside-the-car streaming. You get more than 325 channels, every MLB and NBA game, along with limited NHL, NCAA and PGA Tour coverage. Want Howard Stern? This plan includes your Howard Stern.

SiriusXM Select usually costs $17 a month, so that's a savings of $144. But don't forget to tack on $50 for the Echo Dot (third-generation), so it's actually more like a savings of $194. That said, the Dot is discounted so frequently that one could argue it's not fair to add it to the price. I'll leave that up to you; either way, it's a great deal.

To take advantage of either deal, you need to be a new SiriusXM subscriber.

First published earlier this year. Updated with new deal details.

Now playing: Watch this: SiriusXM and Visa have teamed up to turn your vehicle...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.