Listen to Billie Eilish's delightfully twisted James Bond theme song

It's a match no one saw coming: Billie Eilish, the singer whose signature horror-pop style has won her Grammys and the title of world's coolest pop star, will perform James Bond's latest opening credits song. Sharing the movie's title, No Time To Die, Eilish's effort is a refreshing take on one of the dustiest franchises in Hollywood, and you can listen to it now.

“No Time To Die” by @billieeilish – the theme song for the 25th James Bond film is OUT NOW. Billie will perform the song at the 2020 @BRITs on 18 Feb accompanied by @FINNEAS, @HansZimmer and @Johnny_Marr #NoTimeToDie #Bond25 https://t.co/9myEfUVLsi pic.twitter.com/XVBPUbKYvk — James Bond (@007) February 14, 2020

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way," Eilish said in January, when the news she would perform the tune was first announced. "To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Eilish wrote and produced the theme for the 25th Bond movie with her brother and songwriting collaborator Finneas.

"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme," director Cary Fukunaga said of their involvement. "I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought -- a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come."

No Time To Die will be scored by Hans Zimmer and star Daniel Craig in his fifth and last outing as 007. The movie arrives in theaters April 2 in the UK, April 8 in Australia and April 10 in the US.