Listen and charge at the same time for just $14 with this 2-in-1 USB-C headphone jack adapter

Most of us have largely gotten over it by now, but when phone makers started omitting the headphone jack, it seemed like an apocalyptic event. One thing that hasn't changed: I lose my headphone jack adapter. All. The. Time. I keep buying new ones, which is why I need to find inexpensive replacements. Today, I found a replacement that's both cheap and extra-useful. The ESR two-in-one USB-C PD Headphone Jack Adapter accepts your standard 3.5mm audio cable and plugs into any USB-C device, such as your Galaxy S10 or 2018 iPad Pro. But it does more than that; it has a second USB-C PD port, so you can fast-charge your mobile device at the same time with a maximum of 30 watts. Regularly priced at $22, you can get the ESR 2-in-1 USB-C PD Headphone Jack Adapter for $14.29 by applying discount code 35WXTFG6 at checkout.

That's great, but what if you have an iPhone? The ESR adapter's USB-C business end is of little help if you have an iPhone 8, for example. That's why I tracked down a smartly priced option just for us iPhone owners. The Assrid Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter plugs into your phone's Lightning port and has dual inputs: a 3.5mm audio port and a Lightning port for simultaneous charging. Best of all? The Assrid Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter is a very reasonable $10.19.

No matter whether you need a USB-C or a Lighting port adapter, these are good deals on connectors that are, regrettably, still essential accessories. I tend to have a few at all times, because it's just a matter of time before I lose them.

